Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $91.90 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,405 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.19% of Helmerich & Payne worth $91,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.5 %

HP stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

