Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,886,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Comcast worth $127,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $176.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

