Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.80% of Littelfuse worth $49,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.79. 667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.