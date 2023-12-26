Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,459,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,028 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $62,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 756,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 624,365 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

