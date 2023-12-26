Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 407 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.30% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $50,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.75 and a twelve month high of $129.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

