Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 808 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,290,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $77,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. GHE LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

