Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $208.00

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $208.00 and last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.36.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day moving average of $181.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.