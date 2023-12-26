Bradley M. Shuster Sells 136,650 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 435,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,375. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $30.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 160.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

