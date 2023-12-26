Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $409.61 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.30.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

