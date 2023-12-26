Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $75.62.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

