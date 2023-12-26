Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 682.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 121,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,734 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,727,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,661,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMCB opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

