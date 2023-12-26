Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $772,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $247,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $846.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

