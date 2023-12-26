Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $180.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average of $164.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

