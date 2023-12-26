Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 3,883 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $46.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

