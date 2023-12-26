Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 531 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $102.17.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

