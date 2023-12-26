Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.99

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 840019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
Braskem Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.10.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Braskem
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.