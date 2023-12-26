Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.33

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 5140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Brenntag Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Brenntag SE will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

