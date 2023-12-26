Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after acquiring an additional 475,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

