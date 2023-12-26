BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

BrightSpire Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

BRSP stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 259.33 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 15.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 38.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

