BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
BrightSpire Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
BRSP stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 259.33 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
Read Our Latest Report on BRSP
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpire Capital
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- XLF’s stellar year-end run: key insights & top performers
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.