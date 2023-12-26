BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.90

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 268681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRSP. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.33 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,666.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

