Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.05 and last traded at $51.22. 5,090,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 10,279,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 195,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.