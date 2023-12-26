Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Sells $1,329,729.31 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $1,329,729.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,866,477.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BR stock traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $202.22. The company had a trading volume of 362,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.43 and a twelve month high of $202.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

View Our Latest Report on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.