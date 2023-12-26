Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Sets New 52-Week High at $200.24

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.24 and last traded at $200.24, with a volume of 40173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.67.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,475 shares of company stock worth $5,088,452 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

