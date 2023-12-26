Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Target Price at $13.78

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Arhaus Price Performance

Arhaus stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.34. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The company had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,523,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,022,523 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arhaus by 61.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth $17,671,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 8.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 102,402 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Arhaus by 71.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,278,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Arhaus by 120.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 565,320 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

