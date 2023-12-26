Brokerages Set Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) PT at $94.00

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Strategic Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

