Brokerages Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $9.70

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAL Education Group

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 0.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.