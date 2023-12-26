Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BDIV traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$18.34. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.89. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of C$16.74 and a one year high of C$18.46.

