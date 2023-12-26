Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.01

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.01 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 322393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion and a PE ratio of 32.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

