Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up to $20.44

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.44, but opened at $21.03. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 3,487 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBU

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -624.84%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,024.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,970 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.