Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stake Raised by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 1.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 60,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,295. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.