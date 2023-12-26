Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.95

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 4679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $799,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at $936,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 631.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

