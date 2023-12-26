Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

CHY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

