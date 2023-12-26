Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Sells $654,634.32 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $654,634.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caleres Stock Performance

NYSE CAL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 62,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,832. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

CAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caleres

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Caleres by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Caleres by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Caleres by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 185,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.