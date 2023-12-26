Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,509 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 230,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,207. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78.

Further Reading

