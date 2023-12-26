Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after buying an additional 153,351 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 73,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 141,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,165. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

