Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.70. 420,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $376.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

