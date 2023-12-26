Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 151,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $74.95. 2,000,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,787,402. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

