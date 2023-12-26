Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.