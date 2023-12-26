Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $696,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

