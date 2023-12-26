Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.32. 419,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

