Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 5,474 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PJAN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 81,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $667.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

