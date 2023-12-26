Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.39. 1,077,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,359. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22. The company has a market cap of $349.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

