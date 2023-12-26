Canacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on January 15th

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1952 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Canacol Energy Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of CNNEF traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
