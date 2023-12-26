Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE: CM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/20/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$62.00.

12/19/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$63.00.

12/18/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was given a new C$64.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

11/23/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$58.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was given a new C$62.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

TSE:CM traded up C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$64.17. 5,103,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,266. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$64.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.91. The company has a market cap of C$59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6704782 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.