Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6623 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. 3,101,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,208. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

