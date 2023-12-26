Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,067,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 1,288,147 shares.The stock last traded at $48.50 and had previously closed at $48.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,841,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,634,000 after purchasing an additional 544,942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 173,801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,415,000 after purchasing an additional 633,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

