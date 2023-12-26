Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.61

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.61 and last traded at $125.42, with a volume of 212695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 916,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

