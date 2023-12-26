Canlan Ice Sports Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

ICE remained flat at C$4.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56. The firm has a market cap of C$54.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.01. Canlan Ice Sports has a twelve month low of C$3.30 and a twelve month high of C$5.30.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.25 million for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.45%.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates through Ice and Field, Food and Beverage, Management and Consulting, Sports Stores, Sponsorship, and Space Rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

