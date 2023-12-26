Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Elliot Cooperstone Sells 89,152 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,974.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76.

Cano Health Price Performance

NYSE:CANO remained flat at $5.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.12. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The business had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 875.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99,928 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cano Health by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cano Health by 39.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile



Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

