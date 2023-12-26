Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 437 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.06. 8,861,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,558,992. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $203.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

